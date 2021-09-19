Shilpa Shetty Shares Thought Provoking Quote On Brand New Ending

We all know that Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is trying her best to cope up with the situations that are going on in her life. On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty shared a thoughtful note on how to make a brand new start. She shared a quote that reads, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

The quote further reads, "We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we have made, the mistakes we have made, the friends we have hurt. If only we'd been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can't change the past, no matter how much we analyze it. But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves."

The post ends, "I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be."

Recently, the actress took a trip to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra. She also shared some of the pics of her journey to the shrine. She rode a horse to reach the shrine and as her friend chanted 'Jai mata di', she had responded with 'jai' and ‘Jaesi mata ki iccha'.

It is all known knowledge that Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty was arrested on July 19, along with 11 other people, on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Mumbai Police crime branch filed a supplementary charge sheet against Raj in the pornography case.

After the arrest of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty took a break, and now she returned to the reality show, Super Dancer 4. She is one of the judges on the show along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. She was last seen in Hungama 2.