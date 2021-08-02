Shilpa Shetty Finally Reacts To Husband Raj Kundra's Ponography Case

Shilpa Shetty has been in the headlines for the past few weeks due to the pornography case involving her husband, Raj Kundra. She has been absent from the sets of Super Dancer 4 and did not comment on the case yet. But she finally broke her silence on the matter and took to social media to clear her stand.

The actress took to Twitter and wrote that “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. ‘A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family.”

“MY STAND... HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ‘ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies.”

She further added, “But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same, I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years.

“People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course.” She ended the post by writing, “Satyameva Jayate.”

What is it About?

Raj Kundra was detained recently for reportedly being involved in an adult video app scandal. He was suspected of forcing women into making pornography and then uploading the films to a paid app. Shilpa Shetty stated that she was completely unaware of the situation.