Shilpa Shetty Missing From Super Dancer 4 Sets After Raj Kundra Case?

Recently Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was caught in an adult movie scandal. He was involved in the making and uploading of porn videos on a paid app. After all the drama, Shetty has been away from the cameras and according to the sources, she was not even seen on the sets of the reality show, Super Dancer 4.

The dance show on Sony TV has three judges Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu. They have been there since the beginning and have judged the show, till now. But according to the inside news, Shilpa Shetty might not be seen as the judge anymore. She will be replaced by another Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon.

Also Read: What Shilpa Shetty Told Police About Raj Kundra's Porn Business

Nothing has been finalized yet, but the talks are on. The makers tried replacing Shetty and bring in Raveena Tandon for the rest of the season but it was said that she rejected the offer. The actress said that Shilpa is not able to give time to the show but that doesn’t mean she can be replaced by someone else. Super Dancer is Shilpa Shetty’s show and you cannot take that away from her.

Since Raveena Tandon declined the offer, the show makers will reportedly not be approaching anyone else. Instead, Super Dancer 4 will go on without Shilpa Shetty for some time. Until then, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu will judge the acts with some special guests coming in every week.

Raj Kundra Case

Raj Kundra was detained recently for reportedly being involved in an adult video app scandal. He was suspected of forcing women into making pornography and then uploading the films to a paid app. Shilpa Shetty stated that she was completely unaware of the situation.

She was apparently very angry with him and the fact that he was doing all this behind her back. Shetty confessed to the police that she did not know about such a business nor did she have any idea regarding the HotShots app.