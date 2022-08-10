Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty injured her leg during a film shoot of her upcoming project, ‘Indian Police Force’. After the unfortunate incident, she made a tongue-in-cheek comment in her social media post.

The 47-year-old actress Shlipa, who has been shooting for Rohit Shetty’s directorial ‘Indian Police Force’ tweeted: “They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!” I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega Prayers always work With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

A day earlier, thw Baazigar fame actress had shared a BTS video on the sets of Indian Police Force. The video shows glimpses of Rohit Shetty filming a fighting scene while hanging from a harness. She captioned her post, “Never a dull moment on sets of Indian Police Force! Raw and real! Don't miss Rohit Shetty on the harness.”

Tabu Gets Injured, too

Earlier in the day, National Award winning actress Tabu escaped a major injury while performing a dare-devil stunt on the sets of ‘Bholaa’. She is playing a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Ajay Devgn's high-octane upcoming movie.

In this film, Tabu will be seen performing several dare-devil stunts alongside the leading man, Ajay, who is playing the title role of Bholaa.

