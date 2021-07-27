Shilpa Shetty Breaks Down, Shouts at Raj Kundra For Ruining Reputation in Front Of Police

Actress Shilpa Shetty is said to have yelled at her husband Raj Kundra and sobbed inconsolably when he was brought to their Mumbai home by the cops for the first time since his arrest in a porn case last week, as per sources.

According to the sources, the actress was seen yelling at Raj Kundra saying, "We have everything. What was the need to do all this?" when the Mumbai Police arrived at their residence on Friday evening for a search.

Last Monday, Raj Kundra, 45, was detained for allegedly generating and broadcasting pornographic content using mobile apps. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days today.

Based on the sources, the actress cried when she saw her husband and said that the "family's reputation had been tarnished, their endorsements in business had been canceled, and she had to give up several projects."

As per police details, no evidence of Shilpa Shetty's participation in the case has been discovered so far. She was questioned twice, once at a police station and again during the search at their home on Friday. According to sources, it is unknown whether the actress was aware of her husband's purported pornography business.

In this case, nine more people have been arrested, including Raj Kundra's close associate Ryan Thorpe. Four Raj Kundra employees have testified against him, claiming that they were directed to erase tapes.