Actress Shilpa Shetty has been going through a lot ever since her husband was caught in an adult video scandal case. She was not seen on the sets of Super Dancer 4 or at any other event. But recently the actress made an appearance at a fundraiser. This was her first public appearance since Kundra’s arrest. Slowly Shetty is trying to get back into her normal routine.

She was recently seen on the sets of Super Dancer 4. Since Kundra’s arrest, the actress who is one of the judges of the reality TV show has been away for a few episodes. She was not seen on the sets. Instead, the makers kept calling in guest judges. Now that she is finally back, they will probably do away with the format.

Earlier news came that Raveena Tandon was approached to replace Shilpa as the judge. The makers wanted her to take Shilpa’s place to which Raveena declined. She said that the show belongs to her. The Judge seat is Shilpa’s and whenever she is ready to be back, it will stay the same for her. She cannot do that to her by accepting such an offer.

Shilpa was seen walking out of her vanity van on Wednesday, August 18th, she looked stunning in a blue-red sari with floral designs. The actress herself looked happy returning to the set and will now resume shooting for it.

It came as a happy shock to Shilpa when she was welcomed so warmly by the others. According to a source, Shilpa was welcomed cordially and cheerfully by the Super Dancer crew, the judges, and the contestants. She became emotional by seeing all this and broke down. Everyone consoled her as the actress started crying.