Sherlyn Chopra Sensational Statements On Bollywood Actors' Wives Snorting Cocaine at SRK's KKR Party

The ongoing drug scandal involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has caught the interest of people all over the country. The NCB is busy questioning Aryan Khan and others accused of drug possession.

On the other hand, an old interview clip of actress and model Sherlyn Chopra has resurfaced online. She is seen saying about a party hosted by SRK following his IPL team KKR's victory. She claimed that she saw star wives taking cocaine in public.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Auctioned For INR 1.5 Crore

"After I became tired and sweaty while dancing, I went to the restroom. What I saw when I opened the door shocked me. It made me think. I wondered if I had come to the wrong place. The stars' wives were standing in front of the mirror, taking cocaine. I smiled at her and decided to ignore her. Everyone seemed to be chilling in their own way. I left the place after meeting Shah Rukh Khan and his friends. That day, I realised what kind of parties take place in Bollywood."

On October 2, Aryan Khan and ten others were arrested by police during an NCB raid on a Cordelia cruise ship departing from Mumbai. Officials are trying to break the drug case and to catch the bigger fish.