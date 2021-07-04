Sherine Singh, Priya Banerjee To Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Joining the list of probable contestants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss are Sherine Singh and Priya Banerjee. After many celebrity names have already been shared, this time we have some new ones joining the list.

The Salman Khan hosted reality show has been in the news for a long time. Every day there is a new name coming forward for the participation in the Bigg Boss 15, but there has been no confirmation as of yet. Some TV actors have hinted that they indeed agreed to participate in the show while some of them outright rejected it.

Recently there were rumours that TV star and Sushant Singh’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande will be participating in Bigg Boss 15. But the actor took to her Instagram and disproved all the rumours. She confirmed that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of bigg boss and called the rumours baseless.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Other big names rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 15 include Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthan, comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna. Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya’s fiancée Disha Parmar can also enter the show. We will have to wait for official confirmation as nothing is confirmed yet.

Apart from these names, as we said Sherine Singh who starred in Jubin Nautiyal’s music video ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ can be entering the show. Although there has been no confirmation yet, it was said that the actress would like to be a contestant if given a chance.

As for Priya Banerjee, she has been seen in many hit shows like Bekaaboo, Twisted 3, and Jaamai 2.0. the Jamaai co-star Ravi Dubey is also a popular choice. Many fans want to see the actor in BB15. Let us wait for the official confirmation.