Shekar Kammula's Love Story Producer Narayan Das Narang Dies

Narayan Das Narang, the Asian group's chairman, Global Cinemas chairman, President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, and producer, has passed away due to age-related issues in Hyderabad. He owns Asian Multiplex and has also worked as a distributor for several films.

If you may recall, Sekhar Kammula's Love Story was also produced by Narayan Das Narang.

Narayan Das Narang's funeral service will be held today in Hyderabad. Several celebrities and politicians are expected to attend to pay their final rites to him.

Narayan Das Narang is also the producer of Nagarjuna's Ghost and Naga Shaurya's Lakshya.