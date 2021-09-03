Shehnaaz Gill Switches Off Phone After Sidharth Shukla's Death

The sudden death of Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla has left many in a state of shock. We all know that Sidharth Shukla met his rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13 and they shared a great bond even after the show.

According to an ETimes TV report, Sidharth Shukla died in the arms of Shehnaaz Gill. It is said that Sidharth came home on Wednesday at around 9:30 PM and after some time, he started feeling uneasy. At that time, both his mother and Shehnaaz were at home and they gave him lemon water and later ice cream. But still, he complained of anxiety and uneasiness. It is said that Sidharth had asked Shehnaaz to be his side. At around 1:30 am, Sidharth slept in Shehnaaz's lap and even she too slept. At 7'o clock on Thursday morning, she tried to wake him up but he didn't move. she informed her sister and mother, they called his family doctor and he was already dead.

Shehnaaz Gill's father speaking to a news channel said that "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to Shehnaaz Gill. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were loved by many and fans call them 'SidNaaz'. Shehnaaz never stepped back to show her love towards Sidharth and she was so much attached to him. After the show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz acted together in a couple of music videos together.

Bigg Boss contestant and TV personality Rahul Mahajan said that "Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him and I met his mother today who is also such a strong woman. She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me ‘death is obvious and but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.’ She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime." He said that "Shehnaaz had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything."

