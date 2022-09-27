Is She The Highest Paid Contestant Bigg Boss 16?

Amid several reports claiming that television diva Surbhi Jyoti will be soon seen in 'Bigg Boss 16', the actress finally broke her silence and announced that she is not a part of the reality show.

Surbhi took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "Let me tell you something, I AM NOT DOING BIGG BOSS", with a peace sign.

I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS. ✌🏼 — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) September 27, 2022

Her tweet comes hours after several reports cropped up on the internet stating that Surbhi will be the highest-paid contestant on the controversial game show this season.

The reports also mentioned that Surbhi was one of the first members who have signed the dotted line to participate in 'Bigg Boss 16'.Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 16' is all set to premiere on the television sets on October 1. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will return as the host once again and will be seen grilling and schooling the contestants.

The other celebrities who are rumoured to be a part of the show this year are Munawar Faruqui, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among others. The official list is yet to be out. Courtesy FPJ

