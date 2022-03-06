Sharwanand, Tirumala Kishore, SLV Cinemas Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Strong Collections On Day Two

Versatile actor Sharwanand is back to his biggest forte of family entertainer with Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Tirumala Kishore has directed the movie, while Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced it on SLV Cinemas banner.

AMJ hit the screens on 4th of this month to good response from the critics and audience alike. While the movie opened to good collections on first day in Telugu states, the numbers on day two are much bigger. Most of the centres in AP and Nizam witnessed houseful boards.

After a long time, theatres saw family audience of different age groups coming to theatres. As per trade pundits, AMJ will have continue to have good run for this entire week. In fact, bookings are impressive for today.

Good thing for Tollywood is family audience are coming to theatres.