Actor Sharwanand shares a great bond with actors Prabhas and Ram Charan. Over the past few days, we have been hearing that wedding bells have begun to ring for Sharwanand. He might get hitched to his childhood friend from a family that is a big name in the business world. So far, the actor hasn’t reacted to any of the news.

Going into details of the bride from trusted sources, she is believed to be the cousin of Upasana Konidela, wife of Ram Charan and daughter-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi. It is being said that Ram Charan played the match-maker as they have been friends since childhood.

No wonder if he did that since Sarwa happens to be one of his closest childhood friends. While we give you all the grapevine on this, only Sharwanand can either confirm or deny this piece of sensational news. Let’s hope the ‘Run Raja Run’ actor will confirm very soon without keeping us on the edge of the seats for too long.

On the career front, Sharwanand will soon be enthralling his fans in ‘Sreekaram’. The film is directed by Kishore Reddy and produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta. The film was scheduled to release this April but has been postponed to next year owing to the ongoing COVID uncertainty.

His last release was 'Jaanu' featuring Samantha in the lead role. The film garnered great reviews from critics and audiences alike. It is a remake of Tamil blockbuster hit ’96’. The film was directed by C Prem Kumar, the man who originally directed the Tamil ‘96’.