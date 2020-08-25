The year 2020 witnessed the weddings of Tollywood heroes Nithiin, Rana Daggubati, and Nikhil. They got hitched with their longtime baes and started a new phase of their lives.

Now, the latest we hear is that another young actor from Tollywood is getting ready to enter the wedlock soon. He is none other than Sharwanand, who is all set to marry his long time girlfriend. Reports suggest that they have been in a relationship for a long time. Now, they are planning to take it to the next level with the consent of their parents.

Sharwanand’s family is believed to have making wedding arrangments and the actor is expected to make an official announcement soon. So far, we haven’t got the details of the bride, it is being said, the bride-to-be is Sharwanand's childhood friend. If Sharwanand's wedding is really on cards, then it is going to be a low key affair owing to the lockdown norms.

On the career front, Sharwanand has few films lined up in his kitty like ‘Srikaram’ and ‘Keeravani’.