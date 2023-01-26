Sharwanand Engaged To Rakshita

Young hero Sharwanand who’s one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood is all set to end his bachelorhood soon. Sharwa, son of Myneni Vasundhara Devi and Myneni Ratnagiri Vara Prasad Rao, will tie the nuptial knot with Rakshita who is a techie.

Rakshita is the daughter of High Court lawyer Pasunoor Madhusudhan Reddy and Pasunoor Sudha Reddy.

Today, the engagement of Sharwanand and Rakshita was held in a grand way in Hyderabad and the couple exchanged rings in the presence of family members, relatives, and close friends. The wedding date will be announced soon.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s family, Nagarjuna’s family, Ram Charan, Upasana, Akhil, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithiin, Srikanth, Mythri Movie Makers Naveen and Ravi, Sithara Naga Vamsi, producer Chinababu, director Krish, Sudheer Varma, Chandoo Mondeti, Venky Atluri, Abhishek Agarwal, Supriya, Swapna Dutt, Asian Suniel, Sudhakar Cherukuri, Deva Katta, producers of Vyra Entertainments, UV Creations Vamshi and Vikram and many others graced the occasion.