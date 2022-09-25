Sharmin Segal on Working With Jackie Shroff in Atithi Bhooto Bhava

From an assistant Director to an actress, Sharmin Segal has had quite an interesting journey in this industry. She took the audience in awe with her character Astha in Malaal. She is back yet again with a bang with Atithi Bhooto Bhava which is releasing on ZEE5 on the 23rd of September.

The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Sharmin Segal and Jackie Shroff. Makers recently dropped the trailer of the film which generated a lot of curiosity amongst the viewers. Sharmin will be seen sharing the screen with Jackie Shroff for the first time. Speaking about her experience, the actress mentioned, “Working with Jackie Dada has been one of the best experiences. He is the nicest person you’ll ever meet even if he forgets his lines, he makes it a point to be there for you, motivate you, so that it doesn’t affect the scene. Even though he did call me bhidu once in a while, he remembered my name that was a big deal and is great but he never called me by my character name, not even once did he say Netra from his mouth but then again acting with him was like my soul was satisfied.”



Other than Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Sharmin has a lot of interesting projects in her pipeline which will be announced in the coming year