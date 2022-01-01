Shannu's Deafening Silence After Deepthi Sunaina Announces Breakup

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 ended with a bag. Perhaps one of the most talked conteatants this season was none other than Shanmukh Jaswanth. Thanks to his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina and his closeness with Siri Hanmanth, Shannu became talk of town on social media.

There was a lot of speculation on social media over the possible split between the most loved couple on the Telugu small screen.

Although Shannu continues to maintain a stoic silence over the issue, Deepthi has officially announced breakup with Shanmukh.

Her recent social media had been hinting about the possible split. And now, Deepthi has chosen New Year's Eve to make it official. However, Shannu has not reacted to her post yet. But she has disabled the comments to her fans though.

Shanmukh's deafening silence on the issue has fans worried.