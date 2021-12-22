Shannu's Arey Entra Edi Moment In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 culminated in a grand finale after 105 days of entertainment. Fans' expectations turned into reality when VJ Sunny became the Winner and Shannu the runner-up.

It is known that Shannu, the social media sensation and YouTube star, is famous for his dialogue "Arey Entra Idi." Speaking to Bigg Boss Buzz, he revealed his Arey Entra Idi moment during his Bigg Boss Telugu 5 journey.

Shannu said that on day one, I gave a hug to Siri, and she said she did not like that. Instead of saying it in front of all the housemates, I felt she could have said that to me separately. At that moment, I felt Arey Entra Idi.

He also said that Nagarjuna telling his signature dialouge was the best moment in the house.

Shannu also added that up to the 11th week, he felt he would be the winner, but after issues with Siri, I slipped and it helped Sunny grab the title.