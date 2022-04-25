Shanmukh Jaswanth In Bigg Boss Telugu OTT House, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is inching towards the grand finale and the contestants are using every opportunity to get into the good books of the audience as also the show makers. In the eighth-week elimination, Ajay got an exit pass from the house.

Bigg Boss nonstop host Akkineni Nagarjuna gave superpower to Baba Bhaskar to choose one contestant that he wanted to take home with him if he got a red card from the house, and Baba chose Ashu.

With each passing day, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house is getting hotter. And with the show reaching the ninth week, Bigg Boss Non Stop makers are planning for a family reunion this week.

Speculation is rife that the family meeting episode of Bigg Boss Non-stop will be aired from 26 to 28. Housemates will be given special tasks and, depending on that, family members of the contestants will be called into the Bigg Boss Non Stop house, it is being said.

We are sure Bigg Boss will likely assign some tough tasks to the contestants. So do not miss watching this week's masti in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house. According to inside information, Shanmukh Jaswanth and Anchor Dhanush might enter the Bigg Boss Non Stop stage for Shiva. And Shannu fans are already excited about the rumour and can't wait to watch him again in the Bigg Boss Non Stop house.