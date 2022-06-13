Shakti Kapoor's Son Tests Positive for Drugs, Arrested

Bollywood senior actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested in Bengaluru today after he tested positive for drugs. Speaking to HT, Shakti Kapoor said, "I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained."

Shakti Kapoor also said that "He is a DJ and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from. I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true."

According to reports, Siddhanth was found consuming drugs at a rave party and the Bengaluru Police arrested him.

"A total of six persons have been arrested including Siddhant Kapoor after they tested positive for consuming drugs. They have all been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said Bheemashankar S Guled, District General of Police, East Division.

It is all known knowledge that in early 2020, Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of Shakti Kapoor was also called in by Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning in the drug case.

Siddhanth Kapoor is not only an Indian actor but also an assistant director who works in Bollywood movies. He started his career by working as an assistant director in many movies such as the 2007 comedy horror Bhool Bhulaiya, the 2006 comedy murder mystery Bhagam Bhag, the 2006 comedy drama Chup Chup Ke and the 2007 comedy Dhol. Later, he acted in Sanjay Gupta's crime film Shootout at Wadala (2013) and later featured in Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller film Ugly (2014).

Also Read: Hyderabad Gangrape: Minors Share Shocking Details During Interrogation