Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Advance Bookings Across India From January 20

Jan 17, 2023, 16:13 IST
Shahrukh Khan's Pathaan Advance Bookings Across India From January 20 - Sakshi Post

MUMBAI: The advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Pathaan will commence on January 20, five days prior to its theatrical release. This was disclosed by the makers Yash Raj Films (YRF) that the advanced booking for Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in main roles would commence three days from Tuesday. 

 "The advance booking for 'Pathaan' will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX & ICE versions in Hindi. "YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India's biggest franchises," Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF said in a statement. 

Pathaan is  Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and Salman Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie which has some high-octane action sequences and patriotic dialogues. Pathan will release in cinemas worldwide on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
 

Also Read: Have You Watched BTS Dancing to Pathaan?


Read More:

Tags: 
Pathaaan
Advanced Bookings
Advertisement
Back to Top