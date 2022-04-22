Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Movie Leaked on Piracy Sites Within Hours of Release

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has received positive responses from both critics and the crowd. The audience praised Shahid Kapoor's performance as Arjun and where he demonstrated his ability to sink into any given character.

Jersey is a sports drama written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri which marks his Hindi directorial debut in the remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son's wish, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The film is produced by Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments, and Brat Films. The film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The movie revolves around Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his mid-30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team, and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Now the movie was pirated on the infamous websites for free watch. The filmmakers are working on getting the piracy copies off the net.

Do watch Jersey only on the big screen, and if you come across any Jersey pirated copies, report them to the cyber cell.