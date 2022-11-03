Shade Studios, Favourite of Composers, Singers and Artists, Turns 4

Shade Studios on Road No. 3, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, has turned 4. Inaugurated on November 3, 2018, it has been a sought-after workplace for music directors and playback singers alike.

Founder Devi Prasad Balivada today said that various composers have benefited from the ecosystem provided by Shade Studios over the past four years. Composer Madhu Ponnas, Sound Engineer Ram Gandikota, and various singers (read Anudeep, Deepu, Hymath, Lipsika, Prudhvi Chandra, Revanth, Roll Rida and MM Sreelekha in the main) joined hands with Devi Prasad in making the studio a grand success.

"Our studio has been at the forefront of exploring new talents and giving them support in singing, dancing, short film and lyrical competitions," the organizers said today.

Since 2019, Shade Studios' YouTube channel has supported more than 200 short and independent films. Sunil's 'Kanabadutaledu' marks the studios' entry into production.

At present, the post-production works of 25 films are going on at the studios. 'Major', Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', the Hindi-dubbed version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Rowdy Boys' have also had Re-Recording done at this studio.