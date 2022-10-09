SEVENTEEN Agency's Etiquette Guidelines Every K Pop Fan Must Follow

SEVENTEEN has grown into one of the biggest K-pop groups now. With love and popularity on rise, the hate and jealousy from others too grows. The same thing is happening with SEVENTEEN group members also.

SEVENTEEN music label Pledis Entertainment has issued a stern warning to the stalkers, who are stalking the band and threatening them.

The agency stated, "Seventeen leaves and enters Korea and other countries, there have been repeated activities threatening artists’ safety, such as excessive physical contact and taking photographs or videos up close or using the same flight with the artist with improperly acquired information, indiscriminately taking photos at airport areas where photography is not allowed and causing discomfort and inconveniences to others by blocking other passenger’s ways, using inappropriate language and creating noise and commotion."

The points of SEVENTEEN Agency guidelines read:

1. Please do not visit unofficial engagement venues or private spaces.

2. Please do not stalk the artists.

3. Please do not sell or purchase the artists’ personal information.

4. Please do not take photographs or record video or audio except where permitted.

5. Please do not interfere with artist-related activities.

6. Please do not engage in other inappropriate actions.

So, Be careful stalker, before stalking SEVENTEEN band or the members anywhere.

