Senior Tollywood Co-director Satyam Succumbs To COVID

Senior co-director Satyam passed away due to ill health. While there is no confirmed information from Satyam's relatives, it's rumoured that Satyam succumbed to coronavirus-induced complications.

The news of Satyam's demise has plunged the entire film industry into grief. Several Tollywood personalities have been pouring in their condolences.

Tollywood actress Pooja Hegde, condoled his demise and tweeted that she had worked with Satyam in Jr NTR's 'Aravindha Sametha', Bellamkonda Srinivas' 'Sakshyam' and Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo'. "Sending his family loads of love and light in these tough times,” she posted.



Can’t believe it... Satyam garu..😔🙏Always smiling, always kind throughout our Ala V journey..

Music Director S Thaman too expressed his shock over Satyam’s demise. “Shell Shocked to Hear This ... #Sathyamgaaru A Very fine Gentleman A Great Human. He is a Man of Trust & loyalty Very Aggressive Person on the Sets follows up with Artists and the Technical team on Time. Sir We Really Miss u Sir. Strength to the family May his soul rest in Peace #Rip,” Thaman tweeted.

Satyam had worked with star directors like Rajamouli and Trivikram as well as Krishna Vamsi. Satyam worked as the Chief Co-Director for ‘Sai’ and later as the Co-Director for ‘Sri Ramadasu’, ‘Chandamama’.

