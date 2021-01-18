Senior Producer V.Doraswamy Raju Passes Away

V.Doraswamy Raju, founder of the VMC Organizations (VMC Productions, VMC Pictures, VMC films, VMC1 Company, VMC film Distributor, VMC picture palace) died of cardiac arrest on Monday morning in Care hospital, Banjara hills. He was not only a film producer but also an Ex MLA Nagiri, TTD Board Member, Film Chamber president, Distribution council President, Exhibitors association president. He was one of the most successful Telugu film producers, distributors and exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh. He produced block buster movies, award winning movies, Tele films, Tele serials, Tamil dubbing and Hindi dubbing films.

He started VMC in 1978 and was inaugurated by great legendary personality NT Ramarao. He Produced block busters movies like Seetharamaiah Gari Manavaralu with ANR and the movie has got National award for the best film and received many national awards.

He Produced, ANNAMAYYA with Akkineni Nagarjuna, which turned out as a superhit and got many other awards. He produced, 3 films with Akkineni Nagarjuna, 2 films with ANR, 1 film with NTR, and worked with others like Srikanth, Jagapathi babu, Madhavan etc..

He distributed around 750 films in Andhrapradesh and Telangana, mainly in Rayalaseema area. He was called as 'Rayalaseema Raraju'.