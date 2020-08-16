Selvaraghavan Is The Latest Director To Turn Actor

Selvaraghavan became an iconic director for Tamil Cinema and at his prime, he even directed two films in Telugu, with the name, Sri Raghava. He did 7/G Brundhavan Colony and Venkatesh's Aduvaari Matalaku Ardhale Verule.

Both the films turned out to be iconic classics for youngsters today and he remains to be a popular director, whose films are eagerly awaited by many fans with passion.

After Varna/Irundum Ulagam with Anushka and Arya as leads, the director couldn't recover completely from the big disaster impact and even his comeback with Suriya, NGK, turned out to be another disaster.

Well, he is the elder brother of Dhanush and we can expect him to be a good actor as well, as no one in his films turn up with a bad performance.

He is now debuting as an actor with Keerthy Suresh as his co-lead in Saani Kaayidham in Tamil. Arun Matheswaran is directing the film and movie is touted to be an intense crime drama. He will return to direction with a film starring his brother, Dhanush.