See How Twitter Is Reacting To Nayan, Vignesh Shivan Blessed With Twin Baby Boys News

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are parents now. The cutest couple is blessed with twin boys. Vignesh took to his social media and shared adorable pictures where the cutest couple is seen kissing the feet of their twins. Vignesh captioned the photo as, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa... We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys... All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful...God is double great."

Nayanthara and Vignesh first met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and both of them fell in love with each other. After dating for a couple of years, they got married on June 9 in a resort in Mahabalipuram amdist close friends and family members. On the professional front, Nayanthara was seen in the movie GodFather in which Chiranjeevi was seen as the male lead. The movie turned out as a blockbuster. Coming to Vignesh Shivan he is going to direct Ajith starrer AK62.

After Vignesh Shivan shared the news on Twitter, celebs and fans are wishing the couple and see how the Twitter is reacting to the news. The hashtag #Surrogacy and many other hashtags are trending on Twitter. Here are the tweets.

