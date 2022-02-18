See How Samantha Is Spending Time During Late Night Flight

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to enjoy every bit of her time. She is an avid social media user and posts videos and photos on her Instagram. She took to her Instagram on February 17 and shared a video in which one could see her dancing to the song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from the Pooja Hegde and Vijay starrer Beast. Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi crooned the song with lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan. Arabic Kuthu song was released on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Anirudh scored music for the film. Here is the video posted by Samantha.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in "Oo Antava Oo Antava" song. She danced with much grace and style in the song and it was her first special number. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles in the flick. The film was released in multiple languages on 17 December 2021.

On the other hand, Samantha is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. She is busy with the shooting of her film, Yashoda. She is going to make her international debut with Arrangements of Love, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by novelist Timeri N Murari.