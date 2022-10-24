See How Netizens Are Reacting To House of the Dragon Season Finale

Oct 24, 2022, 09:34 IST
HOTD - Sakshi Post

House Of The Dragon which is a prequel to Game Of Thrones is streaming now. The hashtag House Of The Dragon is trending on Twitter. HOTD has come to an end as the tenth and final episode. Now, the HOTD is streaming, and netizens are super excited.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones developed. The HOTD is all about how the House of Targaryen falls into the civil war.
See how netizens are reacting to the House of the Dragon Season finale episode release.


Read More:

Tags: 
HOTD
House Of The Dragon
Advertisement
Back to Top