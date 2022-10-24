See How Netizens Are Reacting To House of the Dragon Season Finale

House Of The Dragon which is a prequel to Game Of Thrones is streaming now. The hashtag House Of The Dragon is trending on Twitter. HOTD has come to an end as the tenth and final episode. Now, the HOTD is streaming, and netizens are super excited.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones developed. The HOTD is all about how the House of Targaryen falls into the civil war.

See how netizens are reacting to the House of the Dragon Season finale episode release.

NO ARRAX! SHE'S TEN TIMES BIGGER THAN YOU! DONT ENGAGE! FLY YOU FOOL #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/tnG0N8dapj — Sic Mundus (@TheSicBay) October 24, 2022

This is the face Targaryen Queens make when they've had enough. Whatever war crimes they're about to do, I fully support them. #HOTDFinale #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/qdN6Vupc9P — danjo flop era (@tomas_danjo) October 24, 2022

“Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced.” #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/B0pNsc0PxS — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 24, 2022

Quiet in the realm. House of the Dragon starts now. #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/Qv2Uhcs60W — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 24, 2022