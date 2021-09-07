See How Hamida, Lobo Are Enjoying In Smoke Zone

The most awaited show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has started. Till now all the contestants are cool and are trying to know each other. The pilot episode started on Sunday and on Monday, the process of nominations has started.

Out of the 19 contestants, Ravi, Hamida, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth, Maanas, and Sarayu have got more votes and they are on the list of nominations. Shanmukh Kandregula, Maanas Naagulapalli, Natraj Master, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Singer Sreerama Chandra, Sarayu Roy, Hamida, Priyanka Singh, Lahari Shari, Jaswanth Padala, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Swetha Varma, Actress Priya, Vishwa, Lobo, and Ravi stepped into the Bigg Boss house on September 5th. So, this weekend, one contestant will be out of the show. My dear readers, any guesses about who is going to come out of the show. Let us wait till the weekend and see.

On Monday's episode, Lobo and Hamida were smoking and having some conversation. In the video, one could also see Sarayu. Lobo is one of the coolest contestants in the Bigg Boss house.