See How FRIENDS Fans Are Reacting to Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer Dating Rumours

Looks like Ross and Rachel cannot stay on a “Break” for long as they are each other’s Lobsters! Well, we are not talking about the characters but the actors in real life. Yes, you read that right. It looks to be that FRIENDS actors, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating in real life.

Over the years, fans have enjoyed and related to Ross Geller and Rachel Greene’s story. Their relationship, break up and the overall bond that these characters shared was only possible as the actors too shared an amazing bond. It reflected on the screen and helped the scenes look real. Fans loved their chemistry and till the end of the show, kept rooting for them. In the end, it was a happy ending for Ross and Rachel.

But today, we have got some exciting news for you. After all these years, Ross and Rachel or let's say, David and Jennifer, are back once again. After shooting the Reunion episode, these FRIENDS actors, started chatting with each other regularly. Reminiscing the old days, stirred up the emotions in them.

According to the sources, David and Jennifer are dating. David flew from New York to LA to see Jennifer. They had dinner at her home and chatted for long hours. They later went for a walk around a vineyard in Santa Barbara. Rumours are on that these two are dating.

This news has got the fans all excited. Many are sharing posts on Twitter. Janice’s patent, “Oh my God!” GIF was shared multiple times. FRIENDS’ fans cannot contain their happiness.

Check out the posts here:

