See How Celebs, Netizens Are Wishing Prabhas On His Birthday

Oct 23, 2022, 09:09 IST
Prabhas turns a year older on Sunday. Celebs and netizens are wishing the 'Salaar' hero on the happy occasion. The 'Darling' of Tollywood is one of the most talented actors in the south Indian film industry. He is a pan-India star. With each passing day, he improved himself and got his name etched on the walls of Indian cinema. Today, he is more than an actor. He enjoys an incredible fan following. Prabhas' birthday is just like a festival for his fans. 

In a very less span of time, Prabahas achieved global stardom and he is known for his commitment and passion towards work. He never steps back to experiment with his roles. Besides acting, he is a down-to-earth personality and treats everyone with much respect and love.

See how celebs and netizens are wishing the actor on the occasion of his birthday. Here are the tweets.

