See How Celebs, Netizens Are Wishing Prabhas On His Birthday
Prabhas turns a year older on Sunday. Celebs and netizens are wishing the 'Salaar' hero on the happy occasion. The 'Darling' of Tollywood is one of the most talented actors in the south Indian film industry. He is a pan-India star. With each passing day, he improved himself and got his name etched on the walls of Indian cinema. Today, he is more than an actor. He enjoys an incredible fan following. Prabhas' birthday is just like a festival for his fans.
In a very less span of time, Prabahas achieved global stardom and he is known for his commitment and passion towards work. He never steps back to experiment with his roles. Besides acting, he is a down-to-earth personality and treats everyone with much respect and love.
See how celebs and netizens are wishing the actor on the occasion of his birthday. Here are the tweets.
From the #ProjectK, Wishing the one and only darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday ❤️💫#HBDPrabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #PrabhasBirthdayMonth pic.twitter.com/PQ3w505dA9
— Vivek Awasthi (@VivekAwasthi89) October 23, 2022
Happy Birthday To Pan India Rebel Star, Darling #Prabhas 💐🎉🎊❤️
All the best for #Adipurush #Salaar #ProjectK #PrabhasMaruthi films#HBDPrabhas ✨💫 pic.twitter.com/ClSvbetZTV
— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 22, 2022
It always amused me #Prabhas, that you're so humble, so accepting & even asking for a critical view for your work.
With this humongous stardom, you're so grounded.
That make you the #Darling Star for all your fans.
Wishing you #HappyBirthdayPrabhas#Adipurush #ProjectK #Salaar pic.twitter.com/Lwlz92A53y
— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) October 22, 2022
Happy Birthday #Rebelstar #Prabhas Man of word ,Mighty Heart,Amazing performer,
Great friend 😍 forever cherish #Billa 😍
All the best for #AdiPurush #Salaar #ProjectK #PrabhasBirthdayCelebrations with #Billa4K pic.twitter.com/O1sfYCeqkB
— Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) October 22, 2022
Happy birthday to the most humble megastar of the entertainment industry #Prabhas... All the best for #Adipurush, #ProjectK, #Salaar & #Spirit#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/njaJJHNobe
— Ganesh Aaglave (@ganeshaaglave17) October 22, 2022
A very happy birthday to one of the most sensational actor #Prabhas#Salaar, #ProjectK, #Adipursh - waiting for all of them to release & hoping they become another wonder like #Baahubali #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/EDi3w5W77j
— Jyothi Jha (@jyothi_jha) October 22, 2022
Wish our darling #Prabhas sir very happy birthday! 🔥🔥#HappyBirthdayPrabhas ❤️❤️🎂🎂lots of loves and big hugs"#Prabhas #Salaar #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/ok4uhmEcIB
— PRABHAS MANIA 😎 (@STUDYENVIRONME1) October 23, 2022
A Warm Birthday wishes to our Darling #Prabhas Garu on behalf of #ManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999 Anna Fans 💐✨.
All the best for #Adipurush #Salaar #ProjectK & upcoming Projects ❤️🔥.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/rJM43T9tKF
— Sai Mohan 'NTR' (@Sai_Mohan_999) October 23, 2022
