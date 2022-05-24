Screening Of Shekar Movie Stopped, Rajasekhar Pens Emotional Note

A court order has been issued to stop the screening of Rajasekhar's movie, Shekar in theatres with effect from 4.30 pm on May 22 until further notice. A financial disagreement is a reason behind this. A financier named Ganu Parandhama Reddy filed a case against Jeevitha stating that she borrowed money for the movie and still didn't pay it.

Rajasekhar took to his Twitter handle and penned an emotional note, "Shekar Is everything for me and my family, We worked very hard to bring this film to the audience. Shekar was garnering such a great response, but today Just out of spite, some people have conspired and stopped our film from screening. Cinema is our life, this film especially was our hope.. I've run out of things to say. I can only hope that this film will eventually get the visibility and appreciation that it truly deserves".

The film Shekar directed by his wife Jeevitha Rajashekar was released in the theatres on May 20th, 2022. The film has got positive reviews. The technical crew comprises Mallikarjun Naragani as the cinematographer, Anup Rubens as the music composer and Sampath as art director. Besides Rajasekhar, the cast includes actors Aathmeeya Rajan, Abhinav Gomatam, Kannada Kishore, Muskaan Kubchandhani, Sameer, Bharani, Shravan Raghavendra, Ravi Varma, among others. Sekhar was financed by Pegasus Cinecorp in association with Taurus Cinecorp, Sudhakar Impex IPL, Tripura Creations.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Winner Bindu Madhavi's Total Earnings