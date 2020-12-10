Scam 1992 Tops IMDB's Highest Rated Indian Web Series 2020 List

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 comes at top spot on IMDb's Top Rated Indian web series 2020 list. This Sony Liv series has garnered around 9.5 rating on IMDb. Most of the users have given Scam 1992, a high rating. Users can give a rating on a 10 pointer scale.

The character of Harshad Mehta which is portrayed by Pratik Gandhi gained a lot of appreciation from the audiences. The series is based on the book ‘The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away’ by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

This was followed by Amazon Prime Video’s, Panchayat at number two with Disney+ Hotstar’s “Special Ops” taking up the third place. In fourth place we have Bandish Bandits that gained a lot of positive response from the audiences and Mirzapur with its Season 2 came on fifth position.

The thriller series Asur on Voot select came at sixth position. This series had actors like Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

Apart from this, Amazon Prime’s ‘Patal Lok’, Hotstar series ‘Aarya’ and ZEE5 original Abhay were also included in the list.