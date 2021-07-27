Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime Video Wins Hearts

Amazon Prime Video’s Sarpatta Parambarai directed by Pa. Ranjith has been receiving praises from film critics and audiences ever since its premiere on 22nd July 2021. With this film, Kabilan (essayed by versatile actor Arya) has now become a household name and Kollywood’s very own Raging Bull. As the movie journeys through the rise of Kabilan, an underdog, and his fight to uphold the pride of his clan, we can't help but draw parallels to the other hit sports dramas that have truly moved us. We present to you a collection of the most revered international boxing films for you to binge-watch now.

Rocky: With the mention of sports drama the instant name that comes to one’s mind is certainly Rocky. The iconic movie franchise which has Sylvester Stallone in the lead role narrates the story of a small-time boxer who is set to take on the reigning heavyweight champion. The intense training and vigour of Rocky (essayed by Sylvester Stallone) have over the years become a film-lovers guide on all things boxing making it a MUST watch. For Sarpatta Parambarai, the lead actor Arya (who is known for his fit-physique) had to up his fitness game by doubling his workout sessions along with a mix of cardio, cycling, and an extra dose of boxing practice.

Million Dollar Baby: Directed by Clint Eastwood, this academy award-winning movie has Hillary Swank and Morgan Freeman in lead roles. The story follows Margaret “Maggie” Fitzgerald, an amateur boxer who goes on to achieve her dream of becoming a professional boxer with the training from an underappreciated trainer (essayed by Clint Eastwood). The compelling fight sequences from the movie will leave you spellbound. Just like in Sarpatta Parambarai, the story follows the journey of Kabilan, who achieves his dream of becoming a successful boxer and winning for his clan. The splendid boxing sequences will leave you with goosebumps.

Cinderella Man: Inspired by the life of a former Heavyweight Champion, Cinderella Man directed by Ron Howard unfolds the story of an Irish-American boxer - James J Braddock (essayed by Russel Crowe) who is persuaded by his wife (Renne Zellweger) to leave boxing behind. Owing to circumstance (great depression) James J Braddock comes back into the ring to fight one last time. With newfound strength and tactics, what was going to be the last fight goes to become the first of his many wins and eventually making him the World’s greatest boxer. Just like the Cinderella Man, Arya’s Kabilan from the film makes a strong comeback post a minor derailment for his clan - Sarpatta Parambarai and successfully defeats the menacing Vembuli (essayed by John Kokken). The final face-off between the clans in the movie is sure to make your move to the edge of the seat.

