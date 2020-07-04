Bollywood legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday due to massive cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Remembering the ace choreographer, fans and film stars took to their social media and expressed their grief. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram to mourn the demise of 'Masterji'. She shared a screenshot of a post shared by the choreographer featuring both of them. She captioned it as, "All my love always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family." Here is the post.

Saroj Khan worked with many film stars and in a career spanning more than four decades, she choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Saroj Khan won an award for Best Choreography at the Filmfare Awards for the song, 'Nimbooda Nimbooda' which has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The song has a lot of fast beats and quick dance movements. Saroj Khan in an interview said that she likes Aishwarya Rai a lot and she did a wonderful job in performing the song, Nimbooda Nimbooda even when her feet were swollen due to an accident but she never complained.

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his grief over the death of Saroj Khan and wrote a long post and it reads as, "Saroj ji... you gave us and the industry, rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance. On a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment, she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate, a legacy has passed away. And the show moves on .. in remembrance of those that have left us during this time of the times .. day by day they go away .. leaving us all with the happy memories of their presence .. of their immense contribution .. of their life long creativity, captured and documented on celluloid for posterity."