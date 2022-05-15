Sarkaru Vaari Paata Third Day Collections: Mahesh Movie Mints Gold at US Box Office

Mahesh Babu is over the moon—what with his latest movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata minting at the US Box office. The film, directed by Parasuram is going strong and raking in the whopping moolah, especially on the US shores. The film had Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead while Vennela Kishore and Samuthirakani playing prominent roles.

Now, we hear that SVP is doing fantastic business at the Box office with USA gross collections crossing $1.8 million. It appears the box office collections in the domestic regions too picked up, thanks to the weekend rush.

Mahesh Babu and the entire team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have planned a success meet in Vijayawada. Stay tuned for updates.

