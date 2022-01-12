Sarkaru Vaari Paata Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The film has been in the making for a long time now. The shoot of the film has been halted as Mahesh Babu is down with COVID-19. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 1, 2022.

Now, reports are doing the rounds that the release of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is likely to get postponed. According to our trusted sources, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata could release on August 15 this year.

So far, there's no official confirmation about the postponement of the film from the makers though.