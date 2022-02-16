Sarkaru Vaari Paata Makers' Strategy to Beat Pushpa Srivalli Craze on Instagram

Mahesh Babu’s latest song Kalaavathi from his new film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has hit the chartbusters and crossed 22 million views within three days of it launch. Though was scheduled to be released on 14 February 2022 for Valentine's Day, it was later preponed and released on 13 February 2022 due to the song being leaked the day before much to the chagrin of the music director SS Thaman.

Kalaavathi is sung by Sid Sriram with Anantha Sriram penning the lyrics and is trending as number one on the internet.

The audio rights were acquired by Saregama South and now in the latest news, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers have embarked on a new strategy to further promote the song among the fans and reel makers, to try and beat the craze of the Srivalli song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa which is still trending on social media.

In the latest post, the makers are urging Mahesh Babu fans and netizens to create new reels to the Kalaavathi song and upload them with the hash tag #ComeOnKalaavathi on social media.

And the best part is that the top reel gets to win a Carvaan which is autographed by Mahesh Babu! Carvaan is a portable digital music player with in-built stereo speakers that comes with pre-loaded songs.

Upload your #Kalaavathi Reels 💃 with #ComeOnKalaavathi and stand a chance to win a Carvaan 📻 autographed by Super 🌟 @urstrulyMahesh, they tweeted.

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s most awaited flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram is slated for a release on May 12th. Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady in the family action entertainer. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

