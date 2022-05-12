Sarkaru Vaari Paata Leaked

The most awaited movie of Mahesh Babu, under the direction of Parasuram, Sarkari Vaari Paata has finally hit the silver screen after a gap of two years. The film is receiving mixed responses from the audience. As per audience reports, Mahesh Babu has selected a different character and his romance with Keerthy Suresh has awed the audience.

Keerthy Suresh as Kalaavathi has nailed her character. Anyway, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a message oriented movie. It appears the director has showed the struggles of the common man to clear EMI and loan bills. Unfortunately, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got leaked on infamous websites for free watch after the very first show. Sarkaru Vaari Paata pirated copies are being circulated on social media. Do watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata only on the big screen and do not encourage piracy.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action comedy film written and directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles.