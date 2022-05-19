Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Week Collections: Mahesh Movie Hits Jackpot at Box Office
Superstar Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has successfully completed its first week run on blockbuster note with record-breaking collections all-over.
It’s a Paisa Vasool performance with the movie collecting a worldwide share of 107.26 Cr in 7 days. Worldwide gross of the movie stands at 171 Cr. All Time First Week Highest Grosser film in TFI.
The film’s ticket prices have been slashed from today in Telugu states. So, this is going to be another advantage for the movie in this summer holiday season.
The Parasuram directorial has amassed 87 Cr alone in AP and TS which is an all-time record for a Telugu film (regional film).
SVP 7 Days WW Share List is Here:
Nizam- 33.88Cr
Ceeded - 11.47Cr
UA- 11.06Cr
Guntur - 8.12Cr
East- 7.73Cr
Krishna- 6.16Cr
West- 5.18Cr
Nellore- 3.40Cr
Total AP/TG - 87 Cr
KA+ROI- 7.83Cr
Overseas- 12.43 Cr
Total WW Share- 107.26 Cr
Here's Break-up of SVP 7Days Worldwide Gross:
AP/TG - 132Cr
KA+ROI - 13.3Cr
Overseas - 25.7Cr
Total = 171Cr