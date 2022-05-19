Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Week Collections: Mahesh Movie Hits Jackpot at Box Office

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has successfully completed its first week run on blockbuster note with record-breaking collections all-over.

It’s a Paisa Vasool performance with the movie collecting a worldwide share of 107.26 Cr in 7 days. Worldwide gross of the movie stands at 171 Cr. All Time First Week Highest Grosser film in TFI.

The film’s ticket prices have been slashed from today in Telugu states. So, this is going to be another advantage for the movie in this summer holiday season.

The Parasuram directorial has amassed 87 Cr alone in AP and TS which is an all-time record for a Telugu film (regional film).

SVP 7 Days WW Share List is Here:

Nizam- 33.88Cr

Ceeded - 11.47Cr

UA- 11.06Cr

Guntur - 8.12Cr

East- 7.73Cr

Krishna- 6.16Cr

West- 5.18Cr

Nellore- 3.40Cr

Total AP/TG - 87 Cr

KA+ROI- 7.83Cr

Overseas- 12.43 Cr

Total WW Share- 107.26 Cr

Here's Break-up of SVP 7Days Worldwide Gross:

AP/TG - 132Cr

KA+ROI - 13.3Cr

Overseas - 25.7Cr

Total = 171Cr