Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Day Collections: Mahesh's SVP Gets Good Opening at Box Office

The wait for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is over. The film hit theatres worldwide on Thursday and got positive response from the audience. The film is a comic-action flick and fans have loved Mahesh's new avatar. Director Parasuram has reminded fans of the actor's mass appeal from Pokiri days. Keerthy Suresh has won hearts with her performance and so as Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore. Another actor who steals the show in SVP is definitely Samuthakarini, who has delivered mind-blowing performance as a defaulter. Overall, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a total paisa vasool.

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata collections, the film has got fantastic response in the US premieres itself. The latest we hear is that Mahesh's SVP has created a record at the box office by becoming the highest-grossing premiere at the US Box office after RRR in the post-pandemic season. SVP collections from US premieres is said to be $1million. These are officially declared figures.

On the other hand, the Mahesh movie has collected a whopping Rs 12.24 crores (official figures) from Nizam region alone on day 1. The makers are yet to reveal the total first day collections. We will add them as and when we receive the figures.

