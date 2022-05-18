Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day Sixth Day Collections: Mahesh Babu Proves His Box Office Might

Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest offering Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most talked about movies in T town right now. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics, the film is faring well at the box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has become the fastest film to get Rs 100 cr shares. The makers of the movie are thrilled with the response to Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the business it is making.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has all the ingredients in right proportion to make it a masala entertainer. Mahesh's SVP is wooing crowds to theatres, which is helping to fetch big bucks at the box office.

If you have seen the movie, you would agree if I said that Mahesh Babu's massy dialogues and action scenes are enough to draw the audience to theatres. Talking about the latest collections, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has managed to earn Rs 7 cr plus on its sixth day at the box office.

We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also features Keerthy Suresh, Nadiya, Vennela Kishore and others in key roles.

