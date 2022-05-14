Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 2 Box Office Collections Extraordinary

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata which raked 36.63 Cr share on it’s opening day minted 11.64 Cr share in AP and TS on the second day, taking the two days total of Telugu states to 48.27 Cr. In USA, Sarkaru Vaari Paata crossed $1.5 million mark.

Given Friday is a working day, the second day numbers are exceptional indeed. Like every other movie released on Thursday, the footfalls for the morning as well as matinee shows are decent, wherein the next two shows witnessed houseful boards everywhere.

The weekend advantage for the film directed by Parasuram sets in from today and bookings are huge for Saturday and Sunday. Elated with the response, the makers yesterday hosted a grand party for the entire team.

Here’s the break up list of shares of SVP in 2 days:

Nizam- 17.44cr

Ceeded- 6.15cr

UA- 5.38cr

East- 4.33cr

West- 3.19cr

Guntur- 6.34cr

Krishna- 3.47cr

Nellore- 1.97cr

AP&TS 2 Days Share: 48.27Cr