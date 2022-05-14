Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 2 Box Office Collections Extraordinary
Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Extraordinary On Day 2 At Box Office, Collects 48.27 Cr Share For 2 Days IN AP and TS
Superstar Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata which raked 36.63 Cr share on it’s opening day minted 11.64 Cr share in AP and TS on the second day, taking the two days total of Telugu states to 48.27 Cr. In USA, Sarkaru Vaari Paata crossed $1.5 million mark.
Given Friday is a working day, the second day numbers are exceptional indeed. Like every other movie released on Thursday, the footfalls for the morning as well as matinee shows are decent, wherein the next two shows witnessed houseful boards everywhere.
The weekend advantage for the film directed by Parasuram sets in from today and bookings are huge for Saturday and Sunday. Elated with the response, the makers yesterday hosted a grand party for the entire team.
Here’s the break up list of shares of SVP in 2 days:
Nizam- 17.44cr
Ceeded- 6.15cr
UA- 5.38cr
East- 4.33cr
West- 3.19cr
Guntur- 6.34cr
Krishna- 3.47cr
Nellore- 1.97cr
AP&TS 2 Days Share: 48.27Cr