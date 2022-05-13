Sarkaru Vaari Paata Creates All Time Record For Regional Movie With Rs 75 Crore Gross Worldwide

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s family and action entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata lived up to all the high expectations and it has attained an all-time record. The film collected a gross of Rs 75 Cr worldwide on day one and becomes highest grosser for a regional movie.

The film minted big numbers in Telugu states, other parts of India and also overseas. It already crossed $1 Million mark in USA. As per trade pundits, the film will make solid business for couple of weeks. Solo release and summer holidays are going to be a boon for the movie.

Keerthy Suresh played the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu and the love track laced with fun elements is one of the major highlights of the movie directed by Parasuram.