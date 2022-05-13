Sarkaru Vaari Paata AP, Telangana Shares on Day 1

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got to a fantastic opening at the box office. Fans who watched the film have given their thumbs up to the movie. The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore in key roles, while Kollywood actor Samuthirakani is seen as the baddie. The film is being touted as the biggest comedy in recent times. SVP is directed by Parasuram who seems to have given Mahesh fans a visual feast in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The comedy in the movie has left the audience in splits, who just can't stop raving about the movie.

If you are one of those looking for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata collections and wondering how much is its share in AP and Telangana, here you go. Check Areawise breakup of Sarkaru Vaari Paata as per official figures...

Also Read: Mahesh's SVP Gets Thunderous Response at the Box Office

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 Shares has created non SSR Record at the box office

Nizam- 12.24cr

Ceeded- 4.7cr

UA- 3.73cr

East- 3.25cr

West- 2.74cr

Guntur- 5.83cr

Krishna- 2.58cr

Nellore- 1.56cr

AP&TS Day1 Share: 36.63Cr