Sarkaru Vaari Paata AP, Telangana Shares on Day 1

May 13, 2022, 10:11 IST
SarkaruVaariPaata - Sakshi Post

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got to a fantastic opening at the box office. Fans who watched the film have given their thumbs up to the movie. The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore in key roles, while Kollywood actor Samuthirakani is seen as the baddie. The film is being touted as the biggest comedy in recent times. SVP is directed by Parasuram who seems to have given Mahesh fans a visual feast in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The comedy in the movie has left the audience in splits, who just can't stop raving about the movie.

If you are one of those looking for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata collections and wondering how much is its share in AP and Telangana, here you go. Check Areawise breakup of Sarkaru Vaari Paata as per official figures...

Also Read: Mahesh's SVP Gets Thunderous Response at the Box Office

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 Shares has created non SSR Record at the box office

Nizam- 12.24cr
Ceeded- 4.7cr
UA- 3.73cr
East- 3.25cr
West- 2.74cr
Guntur- 5.83cr
Krishna- 2.58cr
Nellore- 1.56cr

AP&TS Day1 Share: 36.63Cr


Read More:

Tags: 
Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Sarkaru Vaari Paata Collections
Advertisement
Back to Top