Sarkaaru Vaari Paata To Be A Pan-India Film?

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu is yet to hit the floors. The film unit made the announcement of the film but did not start the shoot because of the pandemic. However, the latest reports in the film industry reveal us that the film will be a pan-India movie.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the makers are planning to opt for a pan-India release for the film. With the movie having a universal subject, the makers wanted to release the film in multiple languages. SPYder released in Telugu and Tamil at a time but Mahesh's film never had a pan-India release. But, we may soon expect this to happen.

As of now, there is no clarity on the development but we may soon get an official confirmation on the same.