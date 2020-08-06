Superstar Mahesh Babu is among the most loved actors in Telugu. Recently, Mahesh Babu’s release ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ scored a blockbuster hit in terms of collections.

Incidentally, the Kannada dubbed version of Sarileru Neekevvaru was premiered on television recently. Interestingly, the film turned out to be the most watched Kannada version of all the Telugu films with a mind-blowing 6.5. In the process, it surpassed Chiranjeevi’s ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ which received 6.3 TRP when it premiered.

The other Telugu blockbuster hits which were also released in Kannada like Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Geetha Govindam’ received 6 and 5.6 TV ratings respectively. Talking about Telugu premieres, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ was telecast on TV on the occasion of Ugadi this year.

It registered a record 23.4 TRP and went on to beat Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali-The Conclusion’ which earned a rating of 22.7. The same trend appears to have continued in Kannada as well given the fact that there is a huge fan following for Telugu films, both straight and dubbed ones.



The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi and featured Rashmika in the female lead while Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj were seen in other pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon be ringing his birthday with family members with a low-key celebration. This year, they won’t be traveling abroad for obvious reasons in view of the coronavirus pandemic. To make all his fans happy, his team is planning to release an audio snippet and a new poster from the film. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.