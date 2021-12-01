Saregama’s Yoodlee Films To Produce Series Inspired By India’s Biscuit King Rajan Pillai

Acclaimed production house Yoodlee Films – the film production arm of Saregama - has acquired the coveted rights to produce a web series in Hindi, inspired by the story of India's much talked about ‘Biscuit King’ Rajan Pillai. National Award-winning South Indian actor, director, and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the lead character based on Pillai. Prithviraj who has acted in over 100 films and whose 2019 directorial debut 'Lucifer' became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, will also be directing the yet-to-be-titled series while Yoodlee Films will helm the production.

Says Prithviraj, “ The existence of light and darkness in human lives has always engaged me as an actor and director and this story has it all: ambition, success, a jet setting lifestyle and then a hubris induced fall that took a man from the zenith of corporate power to the depravity of a prison cell. All this at the age of 47. Even though he passed away in 1995, his story serves as a relevant example of how the effects of success and power blur the line of morality, to this generation. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life.”

Vikram Mehra, MD- Saregama says, “ The story of Rajan Pillai serves as a cautionary tale to the times we live in and is a compelling story that must be told. This project is a proud addition to our diverse portfolio of Yoodlee Films – which ranges from Hindi cinema to regional cinema to new web series. I am especially grateful that Nina Pillai – Rajan’s wife has trusted us with this project, and that we have the magnificent talent of Prithviraj Sukumaran headlining the project.”

Nina Pillai, the wife of Rajan Pillai, says, "Rajan always aimed for the stars and dreamt of heading the world's largest food firm by 2020. However, the systemic flaws in India's justice system and manipulative enemies tragically cut short his life - a wound that his family and I grapple with even today. It's easy to see his rise and fall in absolutes but there was more to the man. This is an important story that needs to be told and placed before the people's court. I am happy that Yoodlee Films is taking the mantle to humanize the story of Rajan and share it with its varied multicultural audience. And I am especially excited that someone of the caliber of Prithviraj Sukumaran is spearheading this project. I feel he has just the right artistic sensitivity to bring Rajan's life amongst the masses."

The untitled web series is currently in pre-production and will go on floors in mid-2022.